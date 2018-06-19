Woman charged in death of 5-month-old son

Posted 1:28 PM, June 19, 2018, by

PORTAGE, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County woman has been charged with murder and child abuse in relation to the death of her five-month old son.

Jennifer Anne Mohler, 21, faces one count of felony murder and two counts of child abuse, 1st degree.

The Portage Department of Public Safety reports that they responded to a home in the 10000 block of Woodland Drive on January 31 for an infant having a seizure. During treatment, doctors found suspicious injuries on the child.  Investigators also found that the child had a twin brother and that child also had similar injuries.  That child was then place in protective services.

The child who had had the seizures died on February 13.  The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be injuries to the head and neck and the case was determined to be a homicide.

Mohler is expected to be arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court.

1 Comment