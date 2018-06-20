1 injured in Kalamazoo shooting

Posted 4:28 PM, June 20, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities say one person was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting in Kalamazoo.

The shooting was reported at about 1:39 p.m. in the 600 block of Whites Road, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police say a 21-year-old Portage resident was injured in the shooting and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at  269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

