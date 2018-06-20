Police: Missing Van Buren Co. toddler found safe with his dog

PAW PAW, Mich. — Police say a 2-year-old child who was missing in Van Buren County Wednesday morning has been located.

The boy had been missing for about 3½ hours when he was found by a police dog with his own dog by his side.

“What helped us also is they had a young pit bull that was with the little boy, which aided in tracking the location of him also,” said Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott.

Abbott says the boy left home in the area of M-43 and 40th Street on his own Wednesday morning and was found about three quarters of a mile away. He walked by three ponds during the time that he was missing.

The boy wasn’t wearing shoes and had on only a t-shirt and diaper when he was found. Abbott says he was treated for some scratches and bruises, but otherwise was not injured.

A state police helicopter was called in to assist with the search. Abbott says the prosecutor’s office and Child Protective Services will review the case.

The boy’s name was not released.