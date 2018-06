Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Funny Girls, an all-women comedy troupe, is helping build self esteem through laughter with their new comedy show, Summer Campy.

The show will feature sketch, improv, stand-up and more.

Funny Girls: Summer Campy is on June 21 at 8 p.m. and will be performed at the Fuse Box, located on 120 Division Avenue.

Tickets will be sold online and at the door for $10.

For more information on the group and to stay up to date on future shows, visit their Facebook page.