Suspect at large after hours-long standoff in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in an hours-long standoff on the city's North side.

Officers responded to the situation at a home on Dale Street NW around 12:30 a.m. when a third party reported that the male suspect, 27, threatened a female victim, 34, with a handgun.

The third party was able to evacuate the home with her three children and officers were able to evacuate an additional children from the residence when they arrived on scene.

Around 7 a.m., officers did enter the home and found that the victim was the only one inside. She sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is still at large, but police believe he is not a threat to the community.

Police say both the suspect and victim have outstanding warrants GRPD Sgt. Cathy Williams told FOX 17.

This is a developing story.

Critical Incident/barricaded gunman on Dale St NW...SRT/Negotiators are onscene. Dale closed between Monroe/Center. PIO enroute, ETA 3:30. Media stage at America Legion on Monroe. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) June 20, 2018

Final update: GRPD entered the home and found V. hiding inside. She was taken into custody and will be lodged for her warrants after medical clearance. S. was not located in the home. All 4 children (2-13yo) removed from home earlier this morning belong to V. and are unharmed. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) June 20, 2018