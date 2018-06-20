Suspect at large after hours-long standoff in GR

Posted 2:44 AM, June 20, 2018, by , Updated at 07:27AM, June 20, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in an hours-long standoff on the city's North side.

Officers responded to the situation at a home on Dale Street NW around 12:30 a.m. when a third party reported that the male suspect, 27, threatened a female victim, 34, with a handgun.

The third party was able to evacuate the home with her three children and officers were able to evacuate an additional children from the residence when they arrived on scene.

Around 7 a.m., officers did enter the home and found that the victim was the only one inside. She sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is still at large, but police believe he is not a threat to the community.

Police say both the suspect and victim have outstanding warrants GRPD Sgt. Cathy Williams told FOX 17.

This is a developing story. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s