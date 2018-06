HOLLAND, Mich. — A West Michigan company is looking to fill up to 40 positions at a job fair Thursday.

LG Chem Michigan in Holland will host the job fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

They are looking to fill positions such as technical operators, maintenance technicians, engineers and electricians.

Those attending the job fair are advised to dress casual, bring their resume and fill out an online application before arriving according to the company.