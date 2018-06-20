Holland residents concerned about proposed road plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. - A decision from the Holland City Counsel could mean changes for families living on a dead-end street.

Residents who live on Bellwood Drive plan to go to the meeting Wednesday night to voice their opposition. The street is set to be extended, and neighbors say they do not want the added traffic.

One neighbor, Zeke DeLaRosa, wants the plans to change because this dead-end road is the only place his six year-old blind niece can ride her bike safely.

"This little girl came and that changed everything for me and my family, because we love this child so much, and we are willing to protect her from anything," said DeLaRosa. "We are trying to let her have as happy and normal a life as a six-year-old child can, and with City Hall doing this, it will take part of her happiness and joy away."

The planning commission has already passed the proposal for a 46-unit housing complex in a narrow five-to-four vote. If the city commission doesn't pass the rezoning Wednesday night, developers will have to make changes anyway.