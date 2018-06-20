Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Amazon is delivering some amazing job opportunities to West Michigan.

New details on a Fulfillment Center come to the Gaines Township area, going up near 68th and East Paris Street. This will be Amazon's fourth Fulfillment Center in the state and will have more than 1,000 full time positions.

Amazon says the 850,000-square-foot facility will use Amazon robotics to help employees pick, pack and ship small items like books, electronics and toys to customers.

The Dutton Fire Chief says it'll be the largest operation in the area, and that his department has been working closely with Amazon and the construction company to make sure things run smoothly.

The new Fulfillment Center should be complete by late 2019 or early 2020.

2. Starting this fall, a number of Aquinas athletic events will have a new sound to them thanks to the first-ever athletic band.

The band will play at a number of home contests. With the addition of the athletic band comes the first-ever fight song in the 130-plus year history of the college.

They already have the music, but now they'd like past and present Aquinas students, faculty, staff, and alumni to provide the words. The winner will get their name on a plaque and a $1,000 prize.

For complete details, visit aqsaints.com.

3. The U.S. Postal Service wants to remind people of their favorite summertime smells with special stamps, which roll out today.

The scratch and sniff stamps will feature scents including kiwi, watermelon, orange, strawberry and blueberry.

The series will include a booklet of 20 stamps showcases the work of Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, depicting whimsical watercolor illustrations of Popsicles and ice cream.

People can pre-order the stamps at usps.com.

4. A new plant based on yogurt containing coconut is gaining attention among health enthusiasts.

The yogurt sold by "Coconut Cult" contains a combination of probiotic yogurt and coconut and is filled in glass jars.

Sold for $25, the yogurt is currently sold at 10 local shops throughout the big apple as well as in parts of California.

The brand has also gained interest on social media, where they boast over 54,000 followers on Instagram.

5. With the first day of summer rapidly approaching, here's a reason to go out and grab a nice cool treat: it's National Vanilla Milkshake Day.

The term milkshake dates back to the late 1800's and originally contained ingredients like cream, eggs and whiskey.

Since then, the beverage has evolved as a popular beverage typically found in diners and ice cream shops across the world.

A typical milkshake is made up of a combination of milk, malt and some sort of flavoring like vanilla or chocolate, among others.