Motorcyclist seriously injured in 28th Street crash

WYOMING, Mich. -- An investigation is underway after a crash involving a motorcyclist at a busy intersection.

It happened at the intersection of 28th Street and Burlingame Avenue around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the motorcyclist, 29, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. His name has not been released.

Police say that a burgundy four-door vehicle was southbound on Burlingame and crossed 28th Street in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist lost control in trying to avoid the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle and the motorcycle never collided, but police would like to speak with the driver of that vehicle.

The intersection was closed for at least two hours.

If you know anything, call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300.