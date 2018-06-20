Motorcyclist seriously injured in 28th Street crash

Posted 6:36 AM, June 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:05AM, June 20, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. -- An investigation is underway after a crash involving a motorcyclist at a busy intersection.

It happened at the intersection of 28th Street and Burlingame Avenue around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the motorcyclist, 29, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. His name has not been released.

Police say that a burgundy four-door vehicle was southbound on Burlingame and crossed 28th Street in front of the motorcycle.  The motorcyclist lost control in trying to avoid the vehicle and crashed.  The vehicle and the motorcycle never collided, but police would like to speak with the driver of that vehicle.

The intersection was closed for at least two hours.

If you know anything, call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment