Portage mom denied bond in death of 5-month-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A Portage woman accused of abusing and killing one of her five-month old twin boys is being held without bond.

Jennifer Mohler, 21, appeared shocked to hear she wasn't going home during her court appearance Wednesday. She faces life in prison if convicted. She charged with one count of murder and two counts of child abuse.

The father of boys, who is also Mohler's former stepfather, told FOX 17 that he hopes she gets everything she deserves. He did not wish to go on camera or be named.

Logan Mohler died from his injuries in February. His twin brother also showed signs of having been abused. He has been placed with Child Protective Services.

During Wednesday's arraignment, Jennifer seem confused at times. When the judge denied bond, she asked, "Does that mean I can't go home?"