GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- "Puppy Dog Tails" is by Michigan author Kelly Cuthbertson.

In her first published children's book, Cuthbertson shares two Chihuahuas' struggles and adventures in a new world that leads them to rediscover their homes. "Puppy Dog Tails" is available online, including on Amazon and Kindle, and in stores like Barnes and Noble, then is coming to select PetSmart stores.

Cuthbertson lives at home in Algonac with her husband Jim, and their two Chihuahuas, Chico and Ponch.