Retirement community celebrates 14 residents turning 100+ years old

JENISON, Mich. -- Sunset Retirement Communities and Services held a special celebration Wednesday for 14 residents who have turned or will turn 100 years old, or older during this year.

This is the second year the retirement community has held this celebration for residents. They plan on doing it every year.

There was a special birthday song, custom awards of the 14 residents, and each resident shared words of wisdom on a tribute video.

“I think I’d tell them to make the best of their opportunities," said Ruth Curtis, who turned 100 earlier this year. “I think your attitude has a lot to do with how you’re getting a lot with everybody. Try to get along with everybody and happy and considerate.”

“Keep busy with things, go to things, meet people and talk to people," said Jeanette Veltman, who turns 100 on Labor Day. "What I notice more and more is you have to initiate the conversation.”