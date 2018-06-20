Retirement community celebrates 14 residents turning 100+ years old

Posted 6:02 PM, June 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:18PM, June 20, 2018

JENISON, Mich. -- Sunset Retirement Communities and Services held a special celebration Wednesday for 14 residents who have turned or will turn 100 years old, or older during this year.

This is the second year the retirement community has held this celebration for residents. They plan on doing it every year.

There was a special birthday song, custom awards of the 14 residents, and each resident shared words of wisdom on a tribute video.

 “I think I’d tell them to make the best of their opportunities," said Ruth Curtis, who turned 100 earlier this year. “I think your attitude has a lot to do with how you’re getting a lot with everybody. Try to get along with everybody and happy and considerate.”

“Keep busy with things, go to things, meet people and talk to people," said Jeanette Veltman, who turns 100 on Labor Day. "What I notice more and more is you have to initiate the conversation.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s