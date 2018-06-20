“Take Steps Walk” to raise awareness of IBD on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1.6 million people in America suffer from some type of inflammatory bowel disease, including those diagnosed with Crohn's Disease and Ulceritive Colitis. 70,000 new cases of IBD are diagnosed each year, with many people suffering in silence.

There's an event being held by the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation to raise money and awareness of these diseases, the West Michigan Take Steps Walk, on Saturday.

Everyone is invited to connect with patients, families, healthcare providers, and organizations while fundraising for cures.

Fox 17 Morning Mix's very own Todd Chance will be emceeing the event. Make a donation to his team by clicking here.

The event will be at John Ball Park Zoo, with registration starting at 10 a.m. and the walk at 11.

To learn more about this event, or IBD, visit cctakesteps.org/westmichigan.