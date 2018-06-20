Teen bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle

Posted 9:25 AM, June 20, 2018

SCIPIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A teen is dead after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Michigan State Police say the Braxton Petrie, 16, of Jonesville, Michigan, died after being hit by the vehicle at about 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on Mosherville Road in Hillsdale County.  The driver of the vehicle is described as a 20-year-old resident of Jonesville.

Police say that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.  Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should call Michigan State Police at 517-780-4580.

