What’s happening at Soaring Eagle Resorts this week

Soaring Eagle Waterpark is taking everyone to the circus. On June 22 and 23, kids can make a popcorn craft, lion craft, and a paper plate clown. There'll even be a temporary tattoo station. After crafts, they'll be playing "Zootopia" on Friday night, and "The Greatest Showman" on Saturday.

Then the following weekend, it's time to Get Lost in the Forest. On June 29 and 30, kids can make a cupcake liner owl puppet, paper plate fox, flower crown, and a mushroom fairy house. Don't forget, there's always story time with Nokimis and a movie.

With all these special weekends for the kids, let's move on to an activity for the adults. Soaring Eagle is getting ready to host the June Bug Golf Outing on Saturday, June 30. This two person scramble will feature 18-holes on the Waabooz Run golf course and a chance to win cash prizes. The tournament has a 9 a.m. shotfun start time, and cost $40 per player. Registration costs includes the use of a golf cart, Founders Brat, and lunch after the scramble. To enter, call (989)-817-4802.

Bingo Summerfest is on Saturday, June 23 at 3 p.m. The first 400 guests will get summer themed beads and a complimentary prime rib sandwich. Plus, they'll get drawing for Harry and David gift baskets and vouchers for Native Grind. There will also be $1 draft beers, so if you're ready to play your favorite numbers, make sure you're there.

John Fogerty, Willie Nelson, and ZZ Top are taking over the stage on Tuesday, June 26 for the Blues and Bayous Tour.

Fogerty is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and rock icon. As lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's prolific songwriting helped pen some of the most memorable songs in Rock and Roll, including "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising", and "Fortunate Son."

Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. With a six decade career and more than 200 albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy, Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust." He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas," lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas Trip was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

If you find yourself staying at Soaring Eagle Casino Resorts on July 4th, be sure to watch their annual fireworks show! The show starts at dusk near the outdoor concert area. The event is completely free and includes parking.

Soaring Eagle Casino just added one of the biggest names in country music to their summer concert lineup. Little Big Town with special guest Gavin DeGraw will be taking the stage on July 7. Little BigTown has been together since 1998. In that time they've earned two number one radio hits, a Grammy, two ACM Awards, three CMA Awards, and an Emmy. Hot on the heels of their wildly successful album "Tornado," Little Big Town continues to find success in their sixth and latest album, "Pain Killer."