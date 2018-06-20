Woman charged with child abuse after passing out in car from heroin overdose

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon County woman has been charged with Child Abuse, 2nd degree for passing out in a car from a heroin overdose.
Lacie Collins of Twin Lake has been charged, according to Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat.
Investigators say that Collins and another woman passed out in a car with Collins’ 4-year-old daughter inside at a Muskegon park in February. Investigators believe that the girl was without care for about three hours.
The girl was not injured. Collins was taken to the hospital and treated.
Mike
You wanna OD with your kid in the vehicle?? Then let her go..the kid will be better off in the long run.
Bobbie Jo
On no!! A child seperated from her mother right here in Michigan. Where’s the outrage?
NEW Bob
You don’t seem smart….