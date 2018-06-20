Woman charged with child abuse after passing out in car from heroin overdose

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon County woman has been charged with Child Abuse, 2nd degree for passing out in a car from a heroin overdose.

Lacie Collins of Twin Lake has been charged, according to Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat.

Investigators say that Collins and another woman passed out in a car with Collins’ 4-year-old daughter inside at a Muskegon park in February. Investigators believe that the girl was without care for about three hours.

The girl was not injured. Collins was taken to the hospital and treated.