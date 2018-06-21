2nd confirmed case of measles confirmed in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – A second case of measles has been confirmed in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that the person was contagious when they arrived on a flight on June 12 at 3:45 p.m. to Detroit Metro Airport. That flight came from outside the U.S. Officials are working to contact people who were on that flight.

The person also used the Hertz car rental airport shuttle bus between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and then stayed at the Staybridge Suites in Ann Arbor through June 16. On June 12, they visited a Jimmy John’s at 3945 S. State Street in Ann Arbor between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. On June 14, they checked in to the Concentra Urgent Care in Ann Arbor.

Anyone who may have been exposed during these times should watch for symptoms for 21 days after the possible exposure.

Health officials say that the best protection against measles is the measles vaccine and it is highly effective and safe.

This case of measles is not connected to the first case, which was reported in March.