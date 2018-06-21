ArtPrize moving to every other year after 2018 event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – ArtPrize is celebrating its 10th year in 2018 and the next ten years will look quite different.

ArtPrize organizers announced Thursday afternoon that after 2018, the art competition known as ArtPrize will be every other year instead of being an annual event.

Starting in 2019, ArtPrize will hold “Project 1 by ArtPrize” in the ArtPrize off-years. Project 1 was described by Jori Bennett, Executive Director of ArtPrize, as “a city-wide, large-scale public art exhibition that will reimagine how the community and visitors interact with public art in our great city.” The event will still be held in the fall.

ArtPrize will return in the fall of 2020 with ArtPrize 11. In 2021, “Project 2 by ArtPrize” will take place.

Artistic Director Kevin Buist says that Project 1 will not be a competition, but ArtPrize will commission public artworks for the public to engage with on a more leisurely scale. The project will feature either a single artist or a small group of artists. Artists and programs will be announced in early 2019.

“We’re thrilled by the new creative and community opportunities that Project 1 presents, and the platform it offers to develop collaborative programming inspired by a citywide art project,” said Dana Friis-Hansen, Director and CEO at Grand Rapids Art Museum in press release. “ArtPrize’s move to a biennial schedule will breathe new energy into the event, allowing venues space to continue to create exciting exhibitions on a grand scale.”