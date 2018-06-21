‘Ask an Athlete’ – Nate Jones

Posted 11:10 PM, June 21, 2018, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- Eastern Michigan outfielder Nate Jones in back in his hometown this summer to play for the Bombers. Nate talks Battle Creek hot spots, helping the out of towners and growing as a player in this week's 'Ask an Athlete.'

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s