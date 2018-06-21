BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- Eastern Michigan outfielder Nate Jones in back in his hometown this summer to play for the Bombers. Nate talks Battle Creek hot spots, helping the out of towners and growing as a player in this week's 'Ask an Athlete.'
‘Ask an Athlete’ – Nate Jones
