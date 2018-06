Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bikers and non-bikers are invited to celebrate all things motorcycle at Bikefest on the Grand this weekend.

This two-day event will feature a beer tent, a fire show, a show put on by Human Firecracker Ghengis John, biker games, and a biker run. The Warrior Bike Run includes a meal and a hand of cards for just $10 a person.

Bikefest on the Grand is happening June 22-23 at Conestoga Campground in Coopersville.

For more information, visit bikefestonthegrand.com.