Celebrate art at the Lakeshore Art Festival July 6 & 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lakeshore Art Festival will once again be celebrating local artists in downtown Muskegon during the holiday weekend.

There will be a unique blend of art, crafts, music, food, activities and more along Lake Michigan's shoreline.

The art festival will also feature a wide spread of interactive and community art. Along with returning Chalk the Walk, there will new art projects like the Kayak Sculpture Project and The Door Project: Opening Doors to Possibilities so everyone can be part of the art.

The Lakeshore Art Festival will take place Friday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 7 from 10 to 6.

For a complete schedule of events, visit lakeshoreartfestival.org.