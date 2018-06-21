Census notes Asian, Hispanic population growth in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Census Bureau population estimates show that the Asian and Hispanic populations grew faster in Michigan than nationwide last year.

The Detroit News reports the numbers released Thursday show that Michigan’s Hispanic population surpassed half a million for the first time, reaching 504,857 as of July 2017. The estimates show the number of white and black residents edging lower.

Kurt Metzger, a demographer and director emeritus of Data Driven Detroit, tells The Detroit News: “The future of Michigan is Asian and Latino.” He says that as the white, non-Hispanic population drops “Michigan’s growth is going to be contingent on national immigration policy.”

Wayne County, which includes Detroit, saw the state’s largest increase in Hispanic residents. Oakland County, which includes Detroit suburbs, saw the biggest increase in Asian residents.