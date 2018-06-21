× East Grand Rapids hires new school Superintendent

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – East Grand Rapids Public Schools have a new Superintendent.

The district’s Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Dr. Heidi Kattula as the new district leader. Dr. Kattula was previously the Executive Director of Oakland Schools.

Dr. Kattula will start in East Grand Rapids on August 1st. The district says the selection process lasted four months and 29 people applied for the job.

The district says that Dr. Kattula has 26 years of experience in public education. She has served as a math teacher and department chair in a district in Ohio where she also coached swimming, track, cross country and volleyball. She was also an assistant principal at Wayne Memorial High and spent 13 years in the Bloomfield Hills School district as principal at two different schools and a Director of Learning Services. The last two years, she has been the Executive Director of Oakland Schools.

“I am excited to have been chosen as the next superintendent of East Grand Rapids Public Schools. I look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, parents, and the community. My core beliefs contain a moral imperative to continuously serve, support, educate and inspire the children in our care. My vision closely aligns to the East Grand Rapids vision of providing an exceptional education for every student so that they may pursue their dreams, maximize their potential, and positively contribute to the world,” said Kattula in a press release.