Get out that green attire, the Kalamazoo Irish Fest is this weekend.

From dancing, to food, both Irish and non-Irish will have a great time! There will be bands, dancers, and other performers on stage both indoors and outdoors all weekend long. Click here for a complete performance schedule.

Admission is $8 Friday and $10 Saturday. Children 13 and younger are free.

The Kalamazoo Irish Festival is happening June 22-23 at the Old Dog Tavern.

Learn more on the event Facebook page.