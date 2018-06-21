× Fire damages home of Grand Rapids chef

ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — Family and friends are helping a Grand Rapids chef whose home was damaged by fire over the weekend.

A fire started in the garage of Matt Benscoter’s home in Roosevelt Park late Friday night. A car was destroyed, as well as the garage. The fire was contained to the attic of the home, but much of home sustained smoke and water damage.

Benscoter and his family were able to get out safely.

Benscoter is the Executive Chef at Westside Social in Grand Rapids. He was featured in a Dining with Dave segment in March.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe site to help with expenses here.