Gov. Snyder forms school safety task force

DIMONDALE, Mich. -- Class is in session for a new specialty school safety task force formed by Gov. Snyder.

The group is set to meet Thursday from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Michian State Police headquarters in Dimondale.

This is the first of several meetings and the group plans to use their first session to focus on the current status of school safety efforts across the state.

With a total of 13 members, following each of their meetings they will submit a report to the governor on the best practices to keep students safe.