GR Fire Dept. shows drone dropping life jacket in water rescue training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Fire Department was showing off some new technology Wednesday to high school students at its training center.

The Youth Fire Academy has been going on all week. Seven high school students are learning what it takes to be a firefighter.

Wednesday, the fire department posted pictures and videos on Facebook of water rescue training, including the use of a drone to drop a life jacket to a person in the Grand River. Lt. Bill Smith says that they are still evaluating the use of the drone for water rescues, but they can use it in water rescues if necessary.

Thursday, the students will be learning rope and confined space rescues and hazardous material responses, as well as vehicle extrication. Friday, they’ll be learning about emergency medical services.