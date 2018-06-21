Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson is the place to go for all motorcycle needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a certain brother and sisterhood that comes along with owning a Harley. Riders embrace their freedoms and their beautiful motorcycles when they hit the open road, and Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson loves to bring them together with clothing, gear, parts and events.

Leigh Ann headed over to their shop in Hudsonville to see what services and gear they have to offer.

Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson will be hosting their Red, White and Blue Bike Night on June 28th from 5:30 to 8:30. There will be a bike show, plenty of entertainment, and food too!

Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson is located at 2977 Corporate Grove Drive.

For more details on upcoming events, services, parts and more, visit them online at grandrapidsharley.com.