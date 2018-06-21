Grand Rapids to unveil new app for metered parking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The city of Grand Rapids is kicking ParkMobile to the curb and urging drivers to switch to the new MOTU mobile parking app by Monday, June 25.

City leaders are unveiling the new app at 2 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, reviewing app features while offering insight into the transition.

MOTU is available through both Apple and Android smartphones. Once you've created a four digit security code using your cell phone or email, MOTU allows you to pay for on street parking through your smartphone.

Not only will you be able to pay for parking, the customized design will also allow you to monitor your parking sessions, view payment history, and store receipts emailed to your cell phone.

if you haven't replaced ParkMobile, city officials say you have until Monday, June 25, to do so. Meantime, ParkMobile will still be offered at select private lots and Grand Valley State University.