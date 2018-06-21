Grand Rapids to unveil new app for metered parking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The city of Grand Rapids is kicking ParkMobile to the curb and urging drivers to switch to the new MOTU mobile parking app by Monday, June 25.
City leaders are unveiling the new app at 2 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, reviewing app features while offering insight into the transition.
MOTU is available through both Apple and Android smartphones. Once you've created a four digit security code using your cell phone or email, MOTU allows you to pay for on street parking through your smartphone.
Not only will you be able to pay for parking, the customized design will also allow you to monitor your parking sessions, view payment history, and store receipts emailed to your cell phone.
if you haven't replaced ParkMobile, city officials say you have until Monday, June 25, to do so. Meantime, ParkMobile will still be offered at select private lots and Grand Valley State University.
5 comments
Bobbie Jo
Cool Hand Luke will take care of those parking meters.
Old Bob
What is the matter with Park Me. When ever the city gets involved I know I am going to get screw.
Mac Woods
Here’s the reason: How many times have you pulled up to a nice parking spot and discovered you still have an hour on the meter (?) courtesy of the guy who just left? Happens to me fairly often. Of course ANY government agency would perceive this as “free” parking for the next driver. Well, they just can’t have that. So what we have here is a clear cut case of greed masquerading as convenience. “Oh look kids! You can pay with your phone! How cool is that?” Interpretation: “Alright! No more of this free BS! Now by God, EVERYONE pays!”
C
Message from City Hall to all the technologically challenged residents who don’t own the right phone………..You’re screwed.
NEW Bob
Why don’t the just get the right phone if parking downtown is so important to them