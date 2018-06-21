× High bacteria count prompts closure of two Muskegon County beaches

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Concerns about E. coli contamination have prompted officials to close two Muskegon County beaches for the rest of this week – at least for water contact.

In Egelston Township, high levels of the bacteria were detected at the Sunset Park beach on the west side of Wolf Lake, according to the Annis Water Institute at Grand Valley State University. It says high levels of E. coli also were measured on the north side of Mona Lake, in Muskegon Heights.

Re-testing of the beach water will take place early next week, to see if it’s safe for human contact.

The Annis Water Resources Institute is in Muskegon, and monitors the water. It issued the contact advisory.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has posted advisories and closure notices for eight public beaches around the state, but the two in Muskegon County are the only ones on the no-contact list for West Michigan.