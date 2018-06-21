House GOP postpones key immigration vote

Posted 2:24 PM, June 21, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leaders abruptly postponed voting on a compromise immigration measure amid ongoing infighting between conservative and moderates.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office confirmed the decision. Voting that had been expected Thursday now would be held Friday instead. That’s according to aides who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

House Republicans have been struggling on rival immigration bills. A more conservative measure was rejected Thursday. The compromise was negotiated between GOP conservative and moderate factions.

