‘I haven’t slept’: Man harassed, threatened by strangers after moving into new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For nearly a week, a Missouri father says he has been harassed and threatened by strangers in his new neighborhood.

Last Thursday, William Jackson moved into a small house near 61st and Jackson in Kansas City, excited about starting a new beginning with his 5-year-old daughter.

"I like to pride myself on being a good father," Jackson told WDAF. "I mean, you know, I’ve dedicated my life to my daughter."

Hours after he and his daughter moved in, the metro dad said he heard men outside their home, threatening him and saying, “We’ll get him.”

”Since I’ve been here, I haven’t slept. I got a brand new mattress, a brand new bed and I haven’t even set them up. I sit in a chair all night and try to sleep that way because I am afraid to live here,” Jackson said.

The next day, Jackson said three men, whom he’d never seen before, pulled up to his home in a gray car, saw his front metal door equipped with locks and said, “He’s still not safe.”

Jackson said what happened Saturday night sent his heart racing. He said someone tried to breakgthrough his daughter’s front bedroom window while she slept. Jackson was asleep in the living room.

“I’m like, 'Girl what are you doing making all that noise?' She said, 'That wasn’t me, daddy. Somebody’s at the window and woke me up,'” Jackson said.

That happened before Father’s Day when he said someone broke the burglar bars on his basement window.

“I’m being harassed. I’m being taunted. I don’t know how and I don’t know when it really started, but I know somebody somewhere got something mixed up, got my name screwed up and they think I’m somebody else. I have not done anything wrong, ” a baffled Jackson said.

The 53-year-old Jackson admits about 30 years ago when he lived in California he served less than a year in prison for an assault. He says otherwise his record is clean and knows what some people might be thinking.

”I’m not crazy. This crazy stuff really did happen to me and my daughter and that’s why I put more secured bars on her bedroom windows and finally filed a police report today. I want police to have all this on record and I just want all this to stop, so we can live in peace. The officers also told me to invest in a security system and put motion detectors around my home,” William Jackson said.