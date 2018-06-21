× Jane Fonda to be honored at Traverse City Film Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Jane Fonda will receive a lifetime achievement award at a northern Michigan film festival led by fellow Oscar winner Michael Moore.

Moore announced Thursday that the actress, author and political activist will be honored during the 14th annual Traverse City Film Festival, which runs from July 31 to Aug. 5.

Details of her appearance and this year’s film and event schedule will be announced June 29.

Fonda won Best Actress academy awards for her performances in “Klute” in 1971 and “Coming Home” in 1978. She has received five other nominations.

Since 2015, she has starred in the Netflix sitcom “Grace and Frankie.” Her most recent film was the comedy “Book Club.”

About 100 movies will be screened at the festival in the Lake Michigan community of Traverse City.