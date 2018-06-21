Kalamazoo police: loaded gun, pot found on wanted suspect

Posted 10:41 PM, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43PM, June 21, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. —  A 23-year-old man from Kalamazoo is jailed, after Public Safety officers arrested him Thursday on multiple warrants – and confiscated a handgun and marijuana.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in the 1400 block of Fox Ridge Drive . That’s south of Ravine Road and west of Douglas Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says in a news release officers were trying to locate a suspect wanted on multiple warrants, when they saw him approaching a vehicle. They moved in and made the bust without any resistance, and say the suspect was found to be in possession of “delivery amounts” of marijuana, plus a loaded firearm.  Police say the gun was not registered to him.

The 23-year-old was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, and additional charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Anyone who has more information regarding this incident should contact the Kalamazoo Department of
Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

