Kentwood Police search for stabbing suspect

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police don’t know where a stabbing suspect is, but they say the victim is in a hospital.
Kent County Dispatch Authority says a man was stabbed just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the Countryside Townhomes apartment complex, 4885 Green Oak Lane SE. That’s off 48th Street and Porter Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue.
Kentwood Police told FOX 17 at the scene the suspect was still “at large”.
There was no early indication from investigators what led to the stabbing, or if the suspect and victim knew each other. However, police did say the initial report they received was of an armed robbery.
And they also said the victim’s injuries appeared to be “non-life threatening.”
1 Comment
learnedmylesson25
“NON-life threatening”.Tell that to the organ the guy was stabbed in.Another good one,is “the victim will survive.”Probably so bad off,he’d wished he hadn’t.But the media is so rose colored on this stuff–and they never follow up on stabbings/shootings–all they like to report is,”At least we didn’t have another murder to report.,”with a smiley face into the camera (Susan Shaw loves that tactic).WOOD and WZZM are horrible TV stations and getting worse every day.