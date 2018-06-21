Kentwood Police search for stabbing suspect

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police don’t know where a stabbing suspect is, but they say the victim is in a hospital.

Kent County Dispatch Authority says a man was stabbed just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the Countryside Townhomes apartment complex, 4885 Green Oak Lane SE. That’s off 48th Street and Porter Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue.

Kentwood Police told FOX 17 at the scene the suspect was still “at large”.

There was no early indication from investigators what led to the stabbing, or if the suspect and victim knew each other. However, police did say the initial report they received was of an armed robbery.

And they also said the victim’s injuries appeared to be “non-life threatening.”