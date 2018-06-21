Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. More than 1,000 volunteers from across West Michigan are making meals for those who meed it most at the "Food From the Heart" event today.

People are making healthy meal packages, which will be distributed to dozes of food pantries and non-profit agencies throughout Kent County.

There are two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3. Children as young as 5-years-old are welcome to help with adult supervision.

Last year more than 33,000 people were fed through United Way funded food pantries.

2. Some residents of a West Michigan retirement community celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday. 14 residents at Sunset Retirement Communities in Jenison are all turning 100-years-old or older this year.

They all celebrated with a party, singing happy birthday to each resident, and making them feel special.

Through all their experiences, they've got some words of wisdom they wanted to share, including the secret to living a long and happy life. They say to keep busy, go to things, and meet and talk to people.

This is the second year the retirement community has held this birthday celebration for residents, and they plan on doing it every year.

3. A West Michigan based gas station is hoping to cut back on credit card skimming at its gas pumps.

J&H Family Stores says its the first in the state to offer new security at its pumps, but the added protection came with a hefty price tag.

On average, the so-called EMV-ready pumps will cost a gas station $100,000 to install.

Right now, they're only available at two of its locations, both the Mobil Station on Burton Street, and the store at 44th Street and 131.

4. Gatorade is set to unveil a sugarless drink for the first time in the company's history.

It's called "Gatorade Zero," which contains no barbs or sugars, will hit store shelves this week.

Among the flavors available for consumers include orange, lemon lime, and glacier cherry.

The company has taken a step in the past to reduce the amount of sugar in their drinks. The last drink they made was an organic low calorie version of Gatorade.

5. There's a company in Paris that has created an alarm clock that wakes people up to the smell of cappuccino called the "Trio Clock."

The Trio Clock works in three steps: it releases a scent into the air, then a light starts to brighten up the room, and finally it plays some music.

The scents come from a cartridge that needs to be replaced every 30 days. Available scents include rose garden, seaside, orange juice, and cappuccino.

The clock has received full funding on Kickstarter, and will make its debut in November.