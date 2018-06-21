Motorcyclist dies in crash in Muskegon County

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 47-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday night after a crash in Muskegon County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Evanston Avenue and Brooks Road just after 9:00 p.m. Michigan State Police say the 47-year-old man collided with an eastbound vehicle. He was taken to Hackley Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Four people were in the other vehicle and they were not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.