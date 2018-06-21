× Muskegon park to remain closed to disc golfers through the season

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The City of Muskegon is keeping a park closed for disc golfers through the summer and fall due to oak wilt and beetles that spread the disease.

The city says that they’ve taken golfers and an MSU expert on tours of McGraft Park to get feedback. The disc golf course has been closed since spring due to concerns that flying discs could harm trees, making them more susceptible to the disease.

The city says trees in the park have not been trimmed to keep the trees from being stressed, which can lead to the disease. The lack of trimming has made the disc golf course less playable and discs were more likely to hit the trees.

McGraft Park’s disc course will remain closed through the fall of 2018 until trimming is safe for the trees again. During this summer, the city will work to revise the course and hope to have it open again in 2019.