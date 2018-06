Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Michigan State Police say they served a search and arrest warrant in Kalamazoo Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence was spotted in the 2100 block of Westnedge. Police tell FOX 17 they served the warrants which were in connection with a federal case, so they couldn't reveal much more information. They said there is no threat to the public.

No one was hurt in the event. Police are expected to clear the scene before Noon.