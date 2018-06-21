Police: Man who prompted Grand Rapids standoff arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say an assault suspect who prompted an hours-long standoff Wednesday has been arrested.

Tarrel Jammal Washington, 27, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a foot chase in the 800 block of Burton Street SE, according to a release from Grand Rapids Police.

Authorities were called to the area of Dale Street NW and Monroe Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after a reported assault.  Police say a witness reported seeing Washington threaten his girlfriend with a gun.

Police entered the home at about 7 a.m. and  found that the victim was the only one inside. She sustained minor injuries.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing, according to a release.

