× Missing Portage man found

PORTAGE, Mich. — Update: Connor Belanger was found safe around 5 a.m.

At this time it has not been declared where he was found.

————————-

Police are asking for help in locating Connor Belanger, 23, from the Portage area.

Belanger was last seen around noon on June 20 at his home on Timbercreek Court in Portage.

During their investigation, officer located Belanger’s vehicle was located in parking lot of Asylum Lake Preserve near Drake Road and Parkview Avenue.

Portage Department of Public Safety officers with the help of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers and WMU Police Department officers, searched the nearby preserve for Belanger.

Belanger is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″ and weighs around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to police, Belanger has a mental condition and reportedly has not been taking his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PDPS at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100