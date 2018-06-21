Smart Shopper: How to track down Happy Hour deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plenty of places to quench your thirst around Grand Rapids, but doesn't it taste better when it cost less? Instead of wracking your brain on who has what for Happy Hour, there are a couple of go-to places I use often and I wanted to pass them along.

www.beeroclockgr.com : Whether you log onto this site at 7a.m. or 7p.m. it will immediately tell you at the top of the page how many Happy Hours there are going on around Grand Rapids. Right next to it, all of those places will be listed along with their specials, ranging from food to drinks. This site also has an index, so you can look at all bars in Grand Rapids, beyond Happy Hour specials, too.

www.experiencegr.com : This is one website that I highly recommend you bookmark as one of your favorites for happy hours, events, family experiences and more. They truly know their way to my heart, by listing a rundown of Bloody Mar Bars that happen on the weekends, too.

www.drankbank.com : Doing some traveling this summer or just travel a lot in general? DRANKBANK covers 75 U.S. cities, providing Happy Hour information.

www.happyhourfinder.com : This not only a great website for the entire country, BUT, you can download it as an app, too.

Where are some of your favorite Happy Hour hotspots in West Michigan? Email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com