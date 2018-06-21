Take Steps Walk this Saturday

Posted 4:53 PM, June 21, 2018, by

The Take Steps Walk to fight Crohn's Disease and Colitis is Saturday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the John Ball Zoo.

For more details, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s