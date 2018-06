Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- On Thursday over 1,000 volunteers will pack into Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids to give back to those in need in West Michigan.

With a goal to pack over 200,000 meals for families in need, the meals will be distributed by Feeding America through West Michigan food banks.

According to organizers, this is an important day because 1 in 8 people in the community face hunger every day.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. until noon and then resumes 1-3 p.m.