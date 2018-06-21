West Michigan teens make finals in duct tape prom contest

CALEDONIA, Mich. – A couple of West Michigan high school students are in the running for a national prize for their prom outfits.

Baylee DeVos of Caledonia High School and Blake Johnson of The Potter’s House High School in Wyoming are nationwide finalists in the “Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest” where contestants attended their proms dressed in formal wear made completely out of duct tape.

DeVos and Johnson were in a Graphic Communications class at Kent Career Technical Center when they decided to enter the contest in December. They got three sponsors who supplied them with 48 rolls of Duck Tape brand duct tape and other support. DeVos also used the project in her art classes at Caledonia and plans were sketched out. The project took about 150 hours of work.

They both attended their school proms together – Caledonia on May 5 and Potter’s House on May 12 – in the duct tape dress and tuxedo.

The grand prize is $10,000 each for best dress and tuxedo. To vote, click here. To find out more about the couple and their entries, visit their Facebook page here.

Voting runs through June 25.