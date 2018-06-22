3 face charges in storage unit break-ins

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three men could face charges in connection with thefts from several storage units in Mecosta County.

Michigan State Police say 10 storage units were broken into Wednesday in Big Rapids Township.

Authorities say in a release that three suspects in the break-ins were traced to a home in Clare, and a large amount of the stolen property was recovered Thursday.

The case will be submitted to the Mecosta County Prosecutor’s Office and the men will be identified when they are formally arraigned.

