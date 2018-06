KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Friday is the 10th Annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive for the United Way of West Michigan.

A number of grocery stores in Allegan and Kalamazoo Counties will be accepting donations to give back to families in need.

The United Way is looking to not only collect food items but also person care items.

Food pantry supplies typically decrease during the summer months which is why this nonprofit created the Stuff the Bus Food Drive.