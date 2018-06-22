Police: Reward offered in Byron Center bank robbery

BYRON CENTER, Mich. - Police responded to a bank robbery Friday in Byron Center.

The armed robbery was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at the Huntington Bank branch in the 2300 block of 84th Street, near Byron Center Avenue.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a man entered the bank and pointed a revolver at a teller before fleeing with an unspecified amount of money.  No injuries were reported.

The man was wearing a Vans brand hat, khaki cargo shorts, a gray or blue long sleeve shirt with a black short sleeve shirt over it, a dark bandana and glasses or sunglasses at the time of the incident, police said.

After the robbery, he left the area on a bicycle and is later believed to have gotten into a maroon Chrysler Pacifica.

The sheriff's office says Huntington Bank is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Here are surveillance images of the suspect released by police:

