Capital campaign kicks off in Ada for library/community center

ADA, Mich. — New businesses and new streets have given the Village of Ada a fresh, new look in recent years. And now, a capital campaign has kicked off for construction of a community center/library, to go with a new riverfront park that’s already under construction.

Lead donors/Honorary Campaign co-chairs Steve and Amy Van Andel joined township officials and Kent District Library leaders in making the announcement Friday afternoon. The Amy Van Andel Library & Community Center is the latest project that is part of the Envision Ada initiative. Coupled with the community park along the Thornapple River, the two projects are valued at $11.3 million. The park is being built on the newly-constructed River Street.

According to a Seyferth PR news release, Ada Township and the Ada Downtown Development Authority agreed to invest the first $4.3 million of the fundraising campaign, with the remainder coming from the community.

Friday’s announcement was made at the future site of the two-story library/community center, on Headley Street, next to the Community Church at 7239 Thornapple River Drive SE.

“Ada is transforming right before our very eyes and these two new projects will create lasting memories for families for years to come,” said Margaret Nault, Campaign Co-Chair.

Ada residents can memorialize their contribution to the new building by purchasing a $250 brick or $500 paver with their family name or message to be engraved, according to the news release.

Design of the Amy Van Andel Library and Community Center by the architectural design team of OPN Architects and Progressive AE is underway, with the construction process managed by Erhardt Construction. The Kent District Library system will operate the library. Campaign and Township leaders plan to have the community center/library completed in early 2020.

Progressive AE designed the park, which will have an amphitheatre, public restrooms, play areas and trails – not to mention the scenic river overlook.

“We are so happy to support the exciting changes happening in Ada Village,” said Amy Van Andel, Campaign Honorary Co-Chair. “There will be something for every generation to enjoy in downtown Ada. It’s great to see a sense of community growing even stronger in our hometown.”