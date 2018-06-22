Cool off with a sweet treat from Kona Ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need a refreshing treat to keep cool this summer? There's no need to go out for somethings sweet, Kona Ice comes to you and is much healthier than ice cream!

Kona Ice serves more than 30 flavors, creating hundreds of flavor combinations to those looking for a treat to keep cool in the summer heat.

The company is also heavily involved with the community, with Kona Ice giving more than $50 million back to neighborhood schools, organizations and teams since its inception in 2007.

For more information or to schedule them for an event, visit kona-ice.com or call (616)-888-9412.

Be sure to stay up to date where they'll show up next on Facebook.